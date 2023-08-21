Surprise Squad
Man charged with assaulting police officer at O’Fallon, IL football game

Prosecutors charged Antwan Douglas, 18, with assaulting a police officer and battery of a...
Prosecutors charged Antwan Douglas, 18, with assaulting a police officer and battery of a school employee.(O'Fallon, Ill. Police Department)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A Cahokia Heights man was charged with assaulting a police officer and aggravated battery of a school employee at a high school football game in O’Fallon.

The O’Fallon Police Department alleges 18-year-old Antwan Douglas pushed an O’Fallon school employee near their neck after he was denied entry to a football game Friday. While police were taking him into custody, Douglas resisted arrest and punched an O’Fallon police officer in the head multiple times and tried to hit another officer, police said in a press release.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Douglas with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a school employee, aggravated assault of a police officer, and resisting a police officer. His bond was set at $65,000 and he is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

