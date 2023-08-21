I-270 EB exit ramp to New Halls Ferry closing Aug 23

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT will close the I-270 eastbound exit ramp to New Halls Ferry Rd. starting Wednesday, Aug. 23, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The closure will allow crews to continue working on the new streetlights being installed on the ramp. Drivers can take the alternate route, continuing east on I-270 and turn around at Route 367.

