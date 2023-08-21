Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Days Through Friday for Dangerous Heat
  • Daytime highs will range from 98°-103° with peak index values up to 117° degrees
  • Warm overnight temps will provide little relief
  • A break arrives this weekend

Tonight: Exceptionally high humidity has been in place Monday. In fact, it was the highest humidity on record for this date in St. Louis. And this humidity will help aid some fog formation Tuesday morning again. So watch for reduced visibility and a very sticky morning.

Tuesday: Morning fog will slowly decrease and reveal partly to mostly sunny skies. It will turn hot again with a high of 98 and a heat index of 110 to 117. If our heat index pushes to 117, that would be the 4th hottest heat index on record for St. Louis, which we hit this past Sunday as well.

Wednesday & Thursday: First Alert Weather Days Continue. With more mixing in the atmosphere, that should reduce the humidity from exceptional levels to very high levels. Not a huge break, but we expect it to be slightly less humid. However, the temperature should be hotter and we could rival the records on Wednesday and Thursday. The peak heat index will once again hit 105 to 115.

We’ve now included Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. A front is approaching and cooler air will arrive by the weekend. But the latest timing shows that it won’t get here in time to make it cooler for Friday. We’ll continue to monitor this, but for now plan on more intense heat. While we could see changes, the latest models show Saturday as the day you notice some relief and Sunday looks great with much lower humidity and a cooler day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

