Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Fired employee punched manager in the head at The Galleria, charges say

Scottiauna Langford, 25, is accused of punching the manager of a Pandora store at The Galleria.
Scottiauna Langford, 25, is accused of punching the manager of a Pandora store at The Galleria.(Richmond Heights Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - The manager of a store at The Galleria was diagnosed with a concussion after being punched by a woman she fired, according to the Richmond Heights Police Department.

Scottiauna Langford, 25, was fired on Aug. 9 as the assistant manager of Pandora at The Galleria. She reportedly refused to leave the store and security was called. After she went to her car, Langford went back into the store and punched the manager in the head. After she punched the manager, Langford dragged the woman to the backroom by her hair and punched her several more times, police said. The victim dropped her phone and Langford reportedly took it and left the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion. She also had contusions and lacerations to her head.

Langford was read her Miranda rights, and stated she did punch the woman and take her phone, authorities said.

Langford was charged with second-degree robbery. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Multi Day Heat Wave Arrives Sunday
Excessive Heat Warning Continues through Thursday
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis

Latest News

Prosecutors charged Antwan Douglas, 18, with assaulting a police officer and battery of a...
Man charged with assaulting police officer at O’Fallon, IL football game
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis
Back-to-school black party held in Wellston this weekend
Back-to-school block party held in Wellston this weekend
St. Louis school districts prepare for hot first week of school
SLPS prepares for hot first week of school