Fired employee punched manager in the head at The Galleria, charges say

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - The manager of a store at The Galleria was diagnosed with a concussion after being punched by a woman she fired, according to the Richmond Heights Police Department.

Scottiauna Langford, 25, was fired on Aug. 9 as the assistant manager of Pandora at The Galleria. She reportedly refused to leave the store and security was called. After she went to her car, Langford went back into the store and punched the manager in the head. After she punched the manager, Langford dragged the woman to the backroom by her hair and punched her several more times, police said. The victim dropped her phone and Langford reportedly took it and left the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion. She also had contusions and lacerations to her head.

Langford was read her Miranda rights, and stated she did punch the woman and take her phone, authorities said.

Langford was charged with second-degree robbery. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.