Fire at Granite City salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large fire at 111 Salvage in Granite City is causing a smoke plume that can be seen around the metro.

Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County EMA told First Alert 4 that the fire is at a salvage yard and tankers are shuttling water back and forth to try to combat the fire.

Simmons said there are no evacuations in place because there are no residences in the area near the fire.

Fire investigators do not know how the fire started at this time, according to Simmons. An air conditioning unit has been brought in for firefighters battling the flames to take breaks.

The fire broke out sometime after 6 p.m., and First Alert 4 crews on the scene have seen road closures around the area.

