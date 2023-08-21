Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Fire at Granite City salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro

A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in many areas around the metro.(BC Photography)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large fire at 111 Salvage in Granite City is causing a smoke plume that can be seen around the metro.

Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County EMA told First Alert 4 that the fire is at a salvage yard and tankers are shuttling water back and forth to try to combat the fire.

Simmons said there are no evacuations in place because there are no residences in the area near the fire.

Fire investigators do not know how the fire started at this time, according to Simmons. An air conditioning unit has been brought in for firefighters battling the flames to take breaks.

The fire broke out sometime after 6 p.m., and First Alert 4 crews on the scene have seen road closures around the area.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richardson Jr., 28, remains at large following the abduction of a two-month old in St....
AMBER ALERT canceled after 2-month-old found safe, suspect still at large
A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police: Man accused of killing girlfriend kept body for 2 days
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction

Latest News

1 person dead following fatal accident on I-44
Car enthusiasts raise thousands for Edwardsville D.A.R.E. program
Car enthusiasts raise thousands for Edwardsville D.A.R.E. program
Kids receive free haircuts and school supplies in Jennings
Kids receive free haircuts and school supplies in Jennings
Car enthusiasts raise thousands for Edwardsville D.A.R.E program
Car enthusiasts raise thousands for Edwardsville D.A.R.E program