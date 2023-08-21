Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a non-tech-savvy Taco Bell lover, you may soon have to step up your technology game.

The fast-food chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, has hatched a plan for 100% digital transactions.

Yum Brands’ other holdings include Pizza Hut and KFC.

Chris Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, detailed the plan on an earnings call earlier this month.

Turner said he wants one part of all customer transactions to have a digital component.

Among other things, that could mean people putting in more orders through a restaurant’s website or mobile app, or at a restaurant kiosk.

It could also mean using artificial intelligence for drive-through orders, which the company is testing.

Yum Brands did not give a timeline for achieving its 100% digital or “cashless” goal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Multi Day Heat Wave Arrives Sunday
Excessive Heat Warning Continues through Thursday
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis

Latest News

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of...
Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series
FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
Prosecutors charged Antwan Douglas, 18, with assaulting a police officer and battery of a...
Man charged with assaulting police officer at O’Fallon, IL football game
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers