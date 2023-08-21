Excessive Heat Warning Continues through Thursday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Thursday

Daytime highs will range from 97-103° with peak index values up to 117° degrees

Warm overnight temps will provide little relief

Today: The excessive heat continues. Most locations will top out in the upper 90s, but the number you need to worry about is the heat index. It could exceed 115 degrees at times.

First Alert Weather Days through Thursday: Temperatures and humidity will both be high through Friday. However, we only have First Alert Weather Days through Thursday. The reason for leaving Friday out as an alert day is due to the slightly lower humidity and the incoming cold front. Even so, temperatures Friday will climb to near 100. Fortunately the heat index will be 5-10 degrees less than what we see Mon - Thu. Expect a heat index as high as 115° or more these next few days. A cold front is expected to come through sometime on Friday and break the heat. Temperatures in the 80s will return this weekend. Keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies are cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly.

