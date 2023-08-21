Surprise Squad
Episode 248: Nobelius Winery

Angie Geis & Chris Newbold shared their family's story on the Meet St. Louis Podcast.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family-owned and family-grown. That’s the motto at Nobolies Winery in Augusta.

We headed out to Missouri Wine Country to meet the sisters running the vineyard. Their mom and dad purchased the land in 2005, and together as a family, it’s grown into a business producing 30 wines and expanding into new markets. Angie Geis and Chris Newbold share their family’s story, the trials and errors and what it means to be a part of the country’s oldest wine region in America.

Of course, many people think of California or Oregon for wine, but Missouri’s wine-making history dates back to 1836. But to ensure its future, it will require a vision like what the family is creating at Nobolies, and they can’t wait to introduce you to their wine.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

