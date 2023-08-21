Surprise Squad
Elijah Hamilton, Brian Hill sign NFL contracts

Elijah Hamilton guarding receiver during the Battlehawks vs. Vipers game.
Elijah Hamilton guarding receiver during the Battlehawks vs. Vipers game.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks announced defensive back Elijah Hamilton and running back Brian Hill have signed NFL contracts Monday.

Hamilton signed with the Green Bay Packers. This past season, he played in nine games and recorded a total of 13 tackles.

Hill has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He was the leading rusher for the Battlehawks, rushing for 416 yards in 88 carries, and a touchdown. He also caught 24 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.

These two are the 13th and 14th players from the Battlehawks roster to be signed to the NFL.

