Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Dog lone survivor of horrific rollover crash that killed truck driver, other dog

Video shows the surviving dog being rescued from the wreckage by firefighters. (Source: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A truck driver and a dog were killed Friday morning after a semitrailer flipped over an interstate in Colorado. Another dog was the lone survivor of the crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the rollover happened around 7 a.m. on Interstate 25 near the town of Pueblo.

First responders arrived to find the truck badly mangled, with the trailer ripped open and the cab lying over the bridge.

State Patrol investigators found the truck was traveling northbound on I-25 when it abruptly veered off the road, hitting a post and a guardrail as it continued into the median. The driver steered right, causing the vehicle to jackknife.

State Patrol said the semitrailer then went off the overpass bridge and began to roll, finally coming to rest dangling from the bridge.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the crash on Facebook.

The driver, 33-year-old Denzal Stewart of Bryan, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said he was wearing his seat belt.

Stewart was traveling with two dogs. One died on the scene.

Video shows the surviving dog being rescued from the wreckage by firefighters.

The Humane Society in the Pikes Peak region took in the dog and said she appears to only have scratches. Veterinarians are monitoring her, and the shelter is working to reunite the dog with Stewart’s family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but State Patrol said speeding, alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis

Latest News

Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
LIVE: Biden visits Maui to meet wildfire survivors, survey damage
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty