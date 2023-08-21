Chesterfield Mall revamp on pause

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The project to replace the Chesterfield Mall with a multi-use complex with nearly 3,00 housing units and commercial space is on pause again.

The city council’s planning committee recommended an additional restriction on the amount of ground floor space the project can use for residential development. But the developer, the Staenberg Group, is not on board.

They’ve asked the city to pause the project indefinitely to re-evaluate.

