Back-to-school block party held in Wellston this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A back-to-school block party was held at Trojan Park in Wellston Sunday.

Students received backpacks and supplies and even got to cool off on a splash pad during the heat of the day. Live music was also provided as entertainment for attendees. Organizers say they want to encourage young people as they get ready to go back for a new school year.

Many who attended also received fresh produce and had the opportunity to learn about community resources.

