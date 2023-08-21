Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at hookah lounge in south Seattle

Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.

City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.

A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center, officials said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Of the six people wounded, a 23-year-old man was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said. They ranged in age from 21 to 38, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Five guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richardson Jr., 28, remains at large following the abduction of a two-month old in St....
AMBER ALERT canceled after 2-month-old found safe, suspect still at large
A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police: Man accused of killing girlfriend kept body for 2 days
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction

Latest News

The desert resort city of Palm Springs saw nearly 3 inches of rain in just one day, more than...
Rain floods streets in Palm Springs, drone footage shows (no audio)
This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
Police investigating after 3 killed in shooting at hookah lounge
LIVE: Maui Ola benefit concert