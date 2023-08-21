Prosecutors allege 1st grade teacher had explicit conversations with 13-year-old

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A first grade teacher at New Baden Elementary School was charged with having explicit conversations with a minor.

Court Documents state that police discovered Jonathan Villmer having conversations with a 13-year-old girl through Snapchat. Villmer asked the teen for the “sexiest images,” talked about having sex and taking the girl’s virginity, the documents say. He also allegedly asked for pictures of her genitals, according to the documents.

Sexually explicit conversations and requests for naked pictures from other minors were also found on Villmer’s Snapchat account by police. Officials connected IP address records associated with the account to the suspect. On Aug. 18, police arrested Villmer and seized his two phones.

Villmer is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual abuse material. If convicted, he would face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.