Officials break ground at new Arthur Johnson Foundation Center in East St. Louis

Teens in East St. Louis will soon have a new place to go.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Teens in East St. Louis will soon have a new place to go.

Officials broke ground this morning for the Arthur Johnson Foundation Center.

Johnson is a former world champion boxer who started the foundation to help youth in the community through athletics.

Johnson said it’s taken years of hard work to get to this day.

The new center will be located at 501 North 11th Street in East St. Louis.

