Man shot, killed in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the Penrose neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Shreve and Anderson just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. A 30-year-old man was found dead at the scene. Police said the victim had gunshot wounds in his chest and leg.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

