Man shot, killed in Penrose neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the Penrose neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Shreve and Anderson just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. A 30-year-old man was found dead at the scene. Police said the victim had gunshot wounds in his chest and leg.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

