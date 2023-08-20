Man charged for armed robbery in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was issued charges for robbing two individuals at gunpoint Saturday night in St. Louis City.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on 16th and Clark. Police says a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

An official saw both suspects walking eastbound on Washington towards 10th St. and attempted to stop them. Both suspects ran in different directions, but the officer was able to arrest one of the suspects who was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The other one was able to escape.

Charles Kelly, 22, was issued charges of 1st degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.