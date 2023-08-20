Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man charged for armed robbery in St. Louis City

Charles Kelly, 22, was issued charges for robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action
Charles Kelly, 22, was issued charges for robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action(slmpd)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was issued charges for robbing two individuals at gunpoint Saturday night in St. Louis City.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on 16th and Clark. Police says a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

An official saw both suspects walking eastbound on Washington towards 10th St. and attempted to stop them. Both suspects ran in different directions, but the officer was able to arrest one of the suspects who was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The other one was able to escape.

Charles Kelly, 22, was issued charges of 1st degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richardson Jr., 28, remains at large following the abduction of a two-month old in St....
AMBER ALERT canceled after 2-month-old found safe, suspect still at large
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police: Man accused of killing girlfriend kept body for 2 days
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction
First Alert 4 Investigates: New prosecutor on case of convicted murderer accused of attacking a...
First Alert 4 Investigates: New prosecutor on case of convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at CWE Straub’s
Unhoused woman camps out in front of St. Louis City Hall building in protest of city policies
Unhoused woman camps out in front of St. Louis City Hall building in protest of city policies

Latest News

I-44 fatal accident
Triple shooting, homicide.
Festival of the Little Hills hosted in St. Charles this weekend
Festival of the Little Hills hosted in St. Charles this weekend
Homicide investigation generic
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis