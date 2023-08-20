Kids receive free haircuts and school supplies in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of back-to-school is finding that clean haircut to start the semester feeling fresh.

City Gear hosted Cutz 4 Kids to give free haircuts and school supplies in Jennings this weekend.

The company hires professional barbers and brings them onsite to provide free professional children’s haircuts for attendees.

Cornell Wallace said he’s proud to help his community’s young people look and feel their best.

“If you don’t have your hair done or you aren’t looking your best, you don’t feel your best,” said Wallace. “A lot of self-esteem provides confidence. I know when I get my hair cut, I feel good. I have a pep in my step.”

The event featured live music, food and giveaways to help the students get excited for the new school year.

The day’s generosity is possible thanks to a partnership between Hibbett, City Gear and Jordan Brand.

