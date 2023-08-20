Surprise Squad
Festival of the Little Hills hosted in St. Charles this weekend

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the area’s biggest craft fairs is drawing crowds to St. Charles this weekend.

The Festival of the Little Hills features more than 250 craft vendors in Frontier Park and along Historic Main Street.

There are also dozens of food and drink vendors as well as live music and fun for the kids.

Sunday is the final day of the festival, and it will be a hot one.

But organizers say there are ways for visitors to stay cool in the heat.

Organizers suggest coming to the festival early in the day to avoid the worst of the heat.

The event opens Sunday morning at 9:30.

