Drew Rom to start Monday for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters Sunday morning that left-handed pitcher Drew Rom will start for St. Louis on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Rom came over to the Cardinals in the deadline-day deal that sent Jack Flaherty to the Orioles on August 1. The 23-year-old had strong strikeout numbers for Triple-A Norfolk this season but had struggled with walks (4.8 BB/9) to contribute to his 5.34 ERA.

Since the trade, Rom’s swing-and-miss stuff has been on full display with the Memphis Redbirds. He has struck out 18 batters in 11 innings across two starts for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate. Rom allowed four walks but just two hits and two runs (0.82 ERA) across those two outings to put himself on the radar for Monday’s opportunity against the Pirates.

“He’s got some swing-and-miss, which is exciting,” Marmol said. “We get to take a peek at it, so I look forward to it.”

The need for a starter comes for the Cardinals as the team looks to give Matthew Liberatore a couple of extra days to recover from some back discomfort that he experienced following his last start. It appears to be only a minor tweak for Liberatore, who is expected to start for the Cardinals Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Rom is already on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, but it’s not yet known what the roster move will be to get him onto the active roster for Monday’s game.

