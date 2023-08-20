Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Dangerous Heat & Humidity Lasts Through At Least Thursday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Days through Thursday due to a heat wave
  • An Excessive Heat Warning in place through Thursday
  • Daytime highs will range from 99-103° with peak index values each day between 105-115 degrees

First Alert Weather Days through Thursday: We’re seeing strong signals for temperatures to range between 99-103°, with a peak heat index each day between 105-115°. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Thursday to account for this. A cold front is expected to come through sometime on Friday and break the heat. Friday looks hot & humid as well, but not as extreme. Because of this, Friday is not a First Alert Weather Day. But if the front comes through late enough in the day, it could be added. Keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies are cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richardson Jr., 28, remains at large following the abduction of a two-month old in St....
AMBER ALERT canceled after 2-month-old found safe, suspect still at large
Homicide investigation generic
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police: Man accused of killing girlfriend kept body for 2 days
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat wave
First Alert - Heat wave starts today
First Alert - Heat wave starts today
Multi Day Heat Wave Arrives Sunday
Multi Day Heat Wave Arrives Sunday
Tracking Intense Heat Building Through The Weekend
Tracking Intense Heat Building Through The Weekend