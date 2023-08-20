Dangerous Heat & Humidity Lasts Through At Least Thursday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Days through Thursday due to a heat wave

An Excessive Heat Warning in place through Thursday

Daytime highs will range from 99-103° with peak index values each day between 105-115 degrees

First Alert Weather Days through Thursday: We’re seeing strong signals for temperatures to range between 99-103°, with a peak heat index each day between 105-115°. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Thursday to account for this. A cold front is expected to come through sometime on Friday and break the heat. Friday looks hot & humid as well, but not as extreme. Because of this, Friday is not a First Alert Weather Day. But if the front comes through late enough in the day, it could be added. Keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies are cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly.

