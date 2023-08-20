City of St. Louis continues effort to reach city’s most vulnerable youth despite pausing Downtown event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis Office of Violence Prevention hosted its monthly kickback event two weeks after pausing its downtown youth event.

Every month the OVP hosts kickbacks, or community youth gatherings, at parks across St. Louis. Saturday’s event was held at Marquette Park in Dutchtown. Youth were able to get food, play video games and participate in other activities.

City officials have organized multiple events this summer to steer youth away from violence in St. Louis. Notable events include late-night recreation hours at the Wohl and Marquette-Dunn rec centers. The city recently paused Saturday night events in Downtown St. Louis because of reports of teens staying out past curfew following the event.

“We’re not just responding when something bad happens, we’re coming in trying to be proactive,” said Wilford Pinkney, commissioner of the Office of Violence Prevention. “I know there was a lot of conversation about that downtown event, but that event was a success. Nobody was walking around with guns. No shots fired. So, that right there speaks to the success of the event. We were able to bring 300 young people to one place and not have a problem.”

