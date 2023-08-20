Surprise Squad
Car enthusiasts raise thousands for Edwardsville D.A.R.E. program

By Alex Gaul
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - Car enthusiasts helped raise thousands of dollars Sunday to support safety education for local students.

It was the 31st year for the cruise-in event, which drew hundreds of car enthusiasts and neighbors to the Edwardsville High School Parking Lot Sunday morning. The morning featured car contests, a silent auction, food trucks and more.

Edwardsville Officer Jarrod Sprinkle teaches the D.A.R.E. program to hundreds of elementary and middle school students. It stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, but the curriculum also includes mental health tips and teaches kids how to handle stress.

“Myself and Officer Grimes go to all of our 5th and 7th-grade classes to teach the D.A.R.E. program,” Sprinkle said. “We’ve found that by getting into the 5th grade, we’re able to have a great relationship with the kids to where they see an officer in a positive light.”

The proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser will fund textbooks, t-shirts and program events for the upcoming year.

