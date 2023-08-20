Surprise Squad
Building Black Businesses event matches small business owners with local resources in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Running a small business is a lot of work and success often depends on having a good support system.

This weekend, Black-owned businesses in St. Louis can get the support they need.

The Building Black Businesses event matches small business owners with local resources.

Nationally, about 80% of Black-owned businesses fail in the first 18 months.

Organizers say events like this are an important step in the right direction.

August is Black Business Month.

This weekend’s event will provide services for up to 25 local businesses.

