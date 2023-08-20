Back-To-School Bash in North County helps families get what they need for the school year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Summer vacation is coming to an end for thousands of local students.

Monday is the first day of school for some of the largest districts in the St. Louis area.

Saturday’s Back-To-School Bash in north St. Louis County is making sure that hundreds of families have what they need to start the school year.

Volunteers passed out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Kids could also get free haircuts and school uniforms at the back-to-school celebration.

