1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead, and two women are injured following a shooting in north St. Louis Saturday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Kossuth and Peck just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. There they found a man who was not conscious and not breathing.

Police said one woman was shot in the face, and another woman was shot in the leg. Police said both women were conscious—the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

