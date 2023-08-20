Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead, and two women are injured following a shooting in north St. Louis Saturday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Kossuth and Peck just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. There they found a man who was not conscious and not breathing.

Police said one woman was shot in the face, and another woman was shot in the leg. Police said both women were conscious—the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richardson Jr., 28, remains at large following the abduction of a two-month old in St....
AMBER ALERT canceled after 2-month-old found safe, suspect still at large
When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a utility...
Man killed in fatal crash in north St. Louis Co.
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
Fatal overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Fairmont City
Fatal overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Fairmont City
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis

Latest News

Festival of the Little Hills hosted in St. Charles this weekend
Festival of the Little Hills hosted in St. Charles this weekend
Building Black Businesses event matches small business owners with local resources in St. Louis
Building Black Businesses event matches small business owners with local resources in St. Louis
Officials break ground at new Arthur Johnson Foundation Center in East St. Louis
Officials break ground at new Arthur Johnson Foundation Center in East St. Louis
Back-To-School Bash in North County helps families get what they need for the school year
Back-To-School Bash in North County helps families get what they need for the school year