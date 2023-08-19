Uniforms, metal detectors, clear backpacks, phone pouches among new changes for Ferguson-Florissant students

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A new school year is coming with dress code and security changes for students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

“Those uniforms create a leveled playing field, and it really does save money,” says Superintendent Joe Davis.

Starting Monday, kindergarten through 5th graders will have to put on uniforms. Next year, every grade will be required to wear them.

“I think it absolutely will address some of the bullying issues. I don’t think it will get rid of it, but I do think it will take away that pressure that some students come with,” Davis says.

“When I saw they were going to do uniforms, I thought that was one of the best decisions they could make. It’s the structure that these kids need,” says parent Andrea Hubbard.

Despite Hubbard and her family graduating from the district, her son chose to leave Ferg-Flor after graduating 8th grade in the spring.

“There were things that were said based on the way he dressed,” Hubbard says. “He didn’t dress the way his peers were dressing at the time, which in turn made him wear sweat suits.”

Along with dress code changes will be security upgrades for three schools.

Metal detectors will be installed at McCluer, McCluer North and Restoration & Wellness Center.

Students are also required to use clear backpacks and phone pouches throughout the day.

The new rules come almost a year after a gunman shot and killed a student and teacher at a South City high school.

“CVPA. Right in our backyard. It can happen anywhere. Most folks think it won’t happen to them,” Davis says. “We’ve had weapons on our campuses. We’ve squarely addressed every issue that’s come to us.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t know any other way that our children can be safe in school than to do that,” says Hubbard.

Therapists will be introduced to students in the new year following a Gun Safety & Mental Health Awareness March on August 19.

“To moms, dads and grandmoms, I need you to have a seat at the table,” Davis says. “I need you to let me know when there are things that are happening that you feel uncomfortable with.”

Ferguson-Florissant’s first day of school is Monday, August 21.

