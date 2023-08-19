Unhoused woman camps out in front of St. Louis City Hall building in protest of city policies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For several weeks a blue tent has sat on the lawn of St. Louis City Hall.

Mary Carder has been sleeping outdoors with her two dogs since she was evicted in February after a dispute with her landlord. In March she moved her tent downtown, then to city hall in late July.

Carder’s situation is a complex one. She said she has had trouble finding a women’s shelter that would allow her two dogs, which she said are emotional support animals. They do not have the necessary paperwork some domestic shelters require for clients who wish to keep their animals with them.

“It’s a struggle to get back on my feet,” Carder said.

Her campsite also includes several posters blaming Mayor Tishaura Jones for city policies and actions Carder believes have made it more difficult for some people to find shelter. Carder said she has stayed on city property as a protest against the city’s disbanding of several encampments in the area in the past few months.

Days after the city’s efforts to clear out camps along the Laclede’s Landing riverfront, advocates for the unhoused population in St. Louis say many who were displaced from the encampment still have not received help.

Carder says the city is partly responsible for her situation.

“It’s not right. It’s not fair. It’s injustice,” she said.

Carder has also been handing out flyers with more details about her story, her struggles with mental illness, and criticisms of the city.

She says she had help writing out her thoughts and printing the flyers from the New Life Evangelical Centers, an organization run by Rev. Larry Rice. In 2017 a shelter run by NLEC had been shut down after a series of code violations. This summer a bid to reopen the shelter failed.

The flyers also happen to include a mention of the facility on Locust that NLEC had been fighting to reopen. They stated:

“The crimes of the Jones’ Administration also include the violation of the Board of Building Appeals, who despite federal laws protecting churches, refused to allow New Life Evangelistic Center to open its church at 1411 Locust. This violation of the Federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalization Persons Act is a result of the fact the Majority of NLEC’s congregation are homeless.”

Ray Redlich, who works with NLEC, confirmed that the organization had helped Carder with the flyers.

“We need to work together to prevent homelessness but also to help people who become homeless,” Redlich said.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said in a statement that the city had been able to work with local organizations to find Carder an apartment where she and her dogs would be welcome. He wrote:

“The City of St. Louis Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to ensuring our unhoused neighbors can get on a path to permanent housing. The City under Mayor Jones’ leadership has expanded shelter capacity and available wraparound services, worked with local providers to stand up St. Louis’ first low-barrier Safe Haven, and expanded the Jefferson Spaces tiny home transitional housing project. Ms. Carder was connected to an apartment that can accommodate her and her dogs, and we extend our appreciation to our partners at St. Patrick’s Center and the outreach workers at DHS for their hard work to connect our unhoused neighbors to available resources.”

Carder insisted that she had found the apartment on her own and that she plans to move into it next week.

But after months of camping out, she said her protest isn’t over.

“If I felt like there was a place for me I wouldn’t be as hard on them,” Carder said. “But when you keep shutting places down then I have an issue, I have a problem.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.