Multi Day Heat Wave Arrives Sunday

Tomorrow begins a stretch of extreme heat
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday due to a heat wave
  • An Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sunday through Thursday
  • Daytime highs will range 99-103 with peak index values each day between 105-115 degrees

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday: A heat wave lasting roughly 5 days begins Sunday. It’s uncertain when the heat breaks, but will likely be sometime Friday or next weekend. We’re seeing strong signals for temperatures to range between 99-103°, with a peak heat index each day between 105-115°. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect Sunday through Thursday to account for this heat. Friday looks hot & humid as well, but not as extreme. Because of this, Friday is not a First Alert Weather Day. However, if humidity builds, then it could be added. Keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies are cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly.

