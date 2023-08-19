Multi Day Heat Wave Arrives Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday: A heat wave lasting roughly 5 days begins Sunday. It’s uncertain when the heat breaks, but will likely be sometime Friday or next weekend. We’re seeing strong signals for temperatures to range between 99-103°, with a peak heat index each day between 105-115°. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect Sunday through Thursday to account for this heat. Friday looks hot & humid as well, but not as extreme. Because of this, Friday is not a First Alert Weather Day. However, if humidity builds, then it could be added. Keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies are cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly.

