Church, police team to give away school supplies to hundreds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Citing the need to give kids a “head start” on the school year, a local church and police organization gave away school supplies to hundreds of kids in North City Saturday.

The local chapter of the Ethical Society of Police partnered with Higher Heights Ministry for the event in what’s become a yearly back-to-school tradition for some North City families. At the event, families could receive full backpacks of school supplies, school uniforms and clothes and even books to read.

“If we can meet their physical needs, then we can gain a friend,” Pastor Rebekka Smith said. “This is what we do in North St. Louis. We serve with a heart of happiness, and we have a big smile on our face when we serve you.”

Smith said her work is about meeting kids where they are. She hopes that events like this give kids role models to look up to in the community, like police officers. When the event started about 17 years ago, Smith sought out the Ethical Society of Police to partner with.

“If we don’t do the work, then who do we plan to do the work?” St. Louis Police Detective and Ethical Society of Police member John Leggette said. “Ethical is certainly about partnering with the community, bridging that gap and also giving our kids the necessary skills they need to succeed.”

The Ethical Society of Police said events like this are important work that benefits the families just as much as it does the children. The first day of school for St. Louis Public Schools is Monday.

