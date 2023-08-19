AMBER ALERT issued by MSHP for black Ford Escape

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a black Ford Escape with Illinois license plate number 61890RV.

The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan shorts with a height of 5′7″. The child was identified as Ju’Lunna Wallace, and she is two months old. She is wearing a pink onesie and has black hair.

According to MSHP, Richardson Jr. took the child after assaulting their mother. He also took the mother’s car after making threats to harm the child. Authorities say he is known to be violent and have access to weapons.

Please contact the highway patrol if you have any information regarding this incident.

