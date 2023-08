MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Starbucks on Page Avenue and Ball Drive in Maryland Heights is the newest store to unionize.

Workers voted 14 to 3 to make it official. Workers will now be able to get company benefits if they work at least 20 hours a week.

This is the eighth local Starbucks location to unionize.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.