Vaping cessation course in St. Louis County open for teens 14-19

(Source: KLTV staff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- State data from 2022 found that 15% of high schoolers said they’ve used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, and 60% of teens said nicotine products are easy to get. A new course is helping teens quit vaping and other nicotine products.

It’s called “N-O-T: Not on Tobacco” and it’s aimed at teens 14 to 19. The 10-week program was developed by the American Lung Association and sponsored by the Clayton All-In Coalition, a group that works to prevent youth substance misuse.

During those 10 weeks, teens learn to identify their reasons for smoking, develop coping skills, and build a support system. The project coordinator said teens know how dangerous vaping is but face unique challenges when it comes to nicotine.

“When the brain is still developing and you introduce a product like nicotine that is highly addictive, it wires the brain for that addictive behavior,” Lili Schliesser with the Clayton All-In Coalition said. “So now you have a human who is more likely to engage in addictive behaviors, whether that’s substances or whatever.”

The American Lung Association says 90% of participants in the program either quit or significantly reduce their nicotine use. The program runs on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. from September 5 to November 14. Click here for a registration form.

