Tomorrow begins a stretch of extreme heat

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Saturday’s temps will sit near 90, humidity lower
  • First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday due to a heat wave
  • Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sunday through Thursday

Saturday: Temperatures will climb to near 90, with the humidity increasing throughout the day.

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday: Our next heat wave begins Sunday and looks to last through Thursday. Exactly when it breaks is uncertain, but the latest trend gives us the confidence we’ll be intensely hot with highs from 98-101 Sunday through Thursday. And as we get closer to next week, those forecast highs may creep up even more. The heat index will likely peak between 105-110 degrees each of these days. Keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies is cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly. We are under an Excessive Heat Watch beginning on Sunday and continuing through Wednesday because of the intense heat.

