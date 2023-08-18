St. Charles City-County libraries will require permission slips for unsupervised teens starting this fall

ST. CHARLES, COUNTY - Library branches in St. Charles County will require parental permission for unaccompanied children this fall.

The St. Charles City-County Library will implement the policy starting after Labor Day, citing concerns about rowdy kids visiting library branches after school.

Jason Kuhl, CEO of the library network, said dozens of kids would sometimes come into certain library branches after school. Occasionally, he said, it would lead to disruptive or rowdy behavior.

“It didn’t create an environment where staff could make sure everyone was safe,” he told FirstAlert4. “It was an untenable situation.”

The policy will require kids 16 and under to have a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian with home contact information to be alone at the library before 5 p.m.

“It changes it from an environment of ‘we don’t know if they’re supposed to be there’ to ‘the parents know they’re there.’”

Some parents expressed concern that the policy would create barriers for some families whose children go to the library to read, access the internet, do homework or meet friends.

Cole, a 13-year-old who walks to his local branch to play Roblox with friends, said he could see both sides of the issue. He said he had seen other kids get out of hand a few times at the teen center where he and others hang out.

“It’s kind of dumb,” he said. “But I can see why it’s needed.”

Kuhl emphasized that he did not want the policy to keep teenagers out of public spaces. He described the policy as proactive instead of reactive.

“The library is one of the last places in society where people can just go and be,” he said.

