Rosati Kain Academy looks to the future, independent of archdiocese

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The only all-girls Catholic high school in the city of St. Louis will operate independently of the archdiocese for the first time in its 112 year history.

Students will be welcomed back to the school, located on Lindell Avenue in the Central West End, for the first day of classes on Friday. The school will operate under a new name; Rosati Kain Academy.

“I think it’s a combination of building upon the greatness that’s been Rosati Kain’s history for over 100 years and reinventing and reimagining education in a way that other schools don’t have the opportunity to do,” said Rosati Kain President Maggie Sullivan. “We get to build a school for the 21st century and get rid of all the outdated ways of teaching and learning that have been around since the 19th century.”

In September of 2022, the archdiocese announced the closure of Rosati Kain High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, citing years of declining enrollment. Immediately, a group of dedicated alumni started a grassroots effort campaign to find a new sponsor, allowing the school to remain open independent of the archdiocese.

“One school I visited the school and the kids told me why not to come there,” said sophomore Ja’Mya Barnes. “So coming to Rosati, I had a senior and she introduced me to her friends, I had a good time. Then, coming and seeing so many people my skin color, I was like, ‘this is a cool school.’”

Last year, the school had 173 women enrolled, about 100 women less than in 2019, when the school saw 277 students. School officials say rumors of closing, a decline in city population and an increased number of charter schools all contributed to the decline in enrollment.

St. Joseph Educational Ministries will now sponsor the school, a move administrators say will allow for a new, reinvigorated curriculum.

“I think about real world experiences and applying what’s learned in the classroom to solving real world problems,” said Michelle Martin Bonner, Chair of Rosati Kain Academy Board. “Not being limited somehow to some curriculum that was 20 years old, that was the way we’ve always done it and that’s how we’re doing it. No, we’re moving forward we’re going to make sure our young women are prepared.”

