Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Rosati Kain Academy looks to the future, independent of archdiocese

By Caroline Hecker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The only all-girls Catholic high school in the city of St. Louis will operate independently of the archdiocese for the first time in its 112 year history.

Students will be welcomed back to the school, located on Lindell Avenue in the Central West End, for the first day of classes on Friday. The school will operate under a new name; Rosati Kain Academy.

“I think it’s a combination of building upon the greatness that’s been Rosati Kain’s history for over 100 years and reinventing and reimagining education in a way that other schools don’t have the opportunity to do,” said Rosati Kain President Maggie Sullivan. “We get to build a school for the 21st century and get rid of all the outdated ways of teaching and learning that have been around since the 19th century.”

In September of 2022, the archdiocese announced the closure of Rosati Kain High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, citing years of declining enrollment. Immediately, a group of dedicated alumni started a grassroots effort campaign to find a new sponsor, allowing the school to remain open independent of the archdiocese.

“One school I visited the school and the kids told me why not to come there,” said sophomore Ja’Mya Barnes. “So coming to Rosati, I had a senior and she introduced me to her friends, I had a good time. Then, coming and seeing so many people my skin color, I was like, ‘this is a cool school.’”

Last year, the school had 173 women enrolled, about 100 women less than in 2019, when the school saw 277 students. School officials say rumors of closing, a decline in city population and an increased number of charter schools all contributed to the decline in enrollment.

St. Joseph Educational Ministries will now sponsor the school, a move administrators say will allow for a new, reinvigorated curriculum.

“I think about real world experiences and applying what’s learned in the classroom to solving real world problems,” said Michelle Martin Bonner, Chair of Rosati Kain Academy Board. “Not being limited somehow to some curriculum that was 20 years old, that was the way we’ve always done it and that’s how we’re doing it. No, we’re moving forward we’re going to make sure our young women are prepared.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man gets 120 years in prison for child porn conviction

Latest News

Deangelo Ford, 46, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action for...
Police: Man charged after assaulting another person with a machete
When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a utility...
Man killed in fatal crash in north St. Louis Co.
Fatal overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Fairmont City
Fatal overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Fairmont City
1 person killed in fatal crash in north St. Louis Co.