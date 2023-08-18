Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Police: Man charged after assaulting another person with a machete

Deangelo Ford, 46, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action for...
Deangelo Ford, 46, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action for cutting a person with a machete on August 7.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assault after police say he attached a man with a machete earlier in August.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Deangelo Ford, 46, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action for cutting a person with a machete on August 7. The St. John Police Department said this took place during an altercation involving two people that knew each other. The victim was treated for a cut on his upper body and a machete was found on scene. Police say Ford showed his machete and then cut the victim. Ford told them the victim had lunged onto the knife.

The court set bond at $150,000, cash-only, no 10% authorized.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man gets 120 years in prison for child porn conviction

Latest News

Police found the victim, identified as Jordan Harris, 44, unresponsive on the sidewalk.
Authorities investigating man’s cause of death after police respond to call for assault
According to court documents, Vieth was active in an online group identified as a messaging...
Madison Co. man receives 7-year Federal sentence for possession of child sexual material
Rosati Kain Academy looks to the future, independent of archdiocese
Rosati Kain Academy looks to the future, independent of archdiocese
When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a utility...
Man killed in fatal crash in north St. Louis Co.