Police give update on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Branson in February; release footage of the shooting

Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff and Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Police held a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Randall J. Wesolek, Jr., was shot and killed at Dalton’s Express Gas Station on West 76 Country Boulevard on February 28. Investigators say the three officers involved in the shooting asked Wesolek to exit his vehicle. Investigators say Wesolek showed a gun.

They say a struggle then happened. Officers fired their shots during the struggle. Investigators say officers attempted life-saving measures on Wesolek. Wesolek, Jr., was wanted for several felony warrants. His sister, Lisa Thomas, told us shortly after the shooting that the family was shocked when they found out about it.

“Constantly helping everybody out, he knew he was going to probably go back to jail for the warrants that he had,” said Thomas. “He planned on turning himself in, he already said that.”

This was the first officer-involved shooting involving Branson Police Department since 2006.

Chief Eric Schmitt recapped the incident and showed a Community Critical Incident Debrief video that includes a video of the actual incident.

Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Hughes says that officers acted reasonably and the use of deadly force was justified.

We spoke Wesolek’s cousin who sent us this message, “I’m at a loss of words and right now all I can say is, I’m truly sorry for the officers involved, and I hope they can now heal as we begin to heal.”

