Member of St. Louis hockey organization saves unresponsive woman on Southwest flight to New York

During the flight, a woman became unresponsive, prompting the flight crew to ask if there were any medical personnel on board.
During the flight, a woman became unresponsive, prompting the flight crew to ask if there were any medical personnel on board.(PRNewswire)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A member of the St. Louis Blue Warrior Hockey Organization saved an unresponsive woman during a flight to New York for a hockey tournament.

According to a release, the St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey Organization was headed to the Long Island Warriors Hockey Tournament this morning on a Southwest flight from Lambert to LaGuardia. During the flight, a woman became unresponsive, prompting the flight crew to ask if there were any medical personnel on board.

One of the members of the hockey organization, Greg Burian, who also happens to be an RN with the VA, was sitting near her. After assessing the situation, Burian was able to determine what was wrong and assisted the woman, who has since recovered and is ‘doing great.’

The St. Louis Warriors are a hockey team in the Greater St. Louis area, under USA Hockey’s Warrior program.  This program provides an opportunity for disabled veterans to play the sport of hockey, regardless if they’ve played their entire life, or never put a skate on the ice.

