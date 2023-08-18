Surprise Squad
Market off Market Street festival set to take place in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Market off Market Street party will be held for the first time this Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Peabody Plaza at 7th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

This is a monthly vendor market created to boost local businesses and encourage foot traffic in the downtown area. The street festival is being called the best of St. Louis party and it features the retailers, organizations, and people that make St. Louis so unique.

In addition to the market itself, the festival offers many other fun events. There will be free giveaways from some of St. Louis’ community partners and the first 100 people that come to the market will receive free Ted Drewes ice cream. The Market Street party has also teamed up with the National Blues Museum to bring some of the best St. Louis blues musicians to the event including blues singer Erika Johnson.

If unable to attend this Sunday, the next scheduled event will be held on Wednesday, September 20. For more information visit downtownstl.org.

