Manchester, St. Louis County dueling for 6,600 residents ahead of annexation vote

There is an ongoing tug-of-war for residents as the city of Manchester is seeking around 6,600 residents from unincorporated St. Louis County.

Manchester residents and those that could be incorporated into the city are set to vote this November.

Thursday, residents could learn more from St. Louis County on why it’s a bad idea, and many agreed.

“I’m not convinced that what they’re proposing will be better for me in the long term,” said Kevin Aandahl.

Aandahl said he’s very satisfied with county services, including police and doesn’t see a reason why he should vote to be a Manchester resident.

One reason he gave is that Manchester will need to hire around a dozen cops to cover the new territory.

He’s not alone, as Jim Ruggeri worries about how Manchester will be able to hire officers at a time when there is a nationwide shortage.

“So I don’t see a lot of current officers within those municipalities or jurisdictions coming over to a small municipality,” said Ruggeri.

Both men came to a town hall sponsored by the county that told residents why annexation is a bad idea.

But Manchester Mayor Mike Clement has been campaigning hard to tell people it benefits everybody.

“We’re going to be a safer city,” said Clement.

Clement points to a survey that shows residents in the city like their police officers more than folks in unincorporated areas.

He said Police Chief Scott Will assured him they can find the cops.

“He’s pretty confident that he can get the police officers they need,” said Clement.

On Thursday, a lawsuit dropped that is attempting to block the annexation.

Sam Taha, a resident in the unincorporated territory, said the city doesn’t meet the legal requirements to expand and has not demonstrated they need to do it.

Plus, they accused the city of violating the Sunshine Law.

Mayor Clement said he just heard about the filing, but it was expected, and they’re pushing forward.

“I think we’re on solid ground legally, so I’m not going to be worried about it,” said Clement.

Taha also believes his property value is going to go down, a concern Aandahl shared when he heard about the lawsuit.

“I would be very, very concerned about that, and I’m surprised it’s only coming out so close to the election coming up,” said Aandahl.

Taxes and city services are also huge issue for voters in this case.

St. Louis County argues that personal and property taxes will go up if annexation goes through. A tool from the county indicated an average home will increase property taxes by around $200.

Manchester points to city services such as trash and lawn pickup, where the savings is somewhere around $150.

The election takes place November 7.

