Madison Co. man receives 7-year Federal sentence for possession of child sexual material

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Worden, Ill. has been sentenced to serve seven years in Federal prison after admitting to possessing over 600 images of child sexual abuse materials or CSAM.

Joseph Vieth, 36, was sentenced and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, $5,000 in special assessments and $6,000 in restitution to the victims. Following his prison sentence, he will serve five years of supervised release.

“Law enforcement recovered hundreds of images of CSAM from the defendant’s phone—photos and videos taken of real children being abused in sexually-explicit situations,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Vieth furthered the exploitation of the victims depicted by viewing and distributing the material, and his substantial prison sentence is warranted.”

According to court documents, Vieth was active in an online group identified as a messaging outlet for distributing child pornography from March 28 through Oct. 18, 2021. On four occasions between May 7 and June 21, 2021, he communicated with undercover law enforcement officers and distributed five different videos containing CSAM. Police say Vieth also communicated with undercover law enforcement about meeting to sexually abuse a minor. On Oct. 5, 2021, Agents executed a search warrant on Vieth’s house and seized multiple electronic devices. While searching his cell phone, agents uncovered more than 600 images of CSAM.

“The FBI prioritizes targeting those who put the safety of our children in jeopardy,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Our proactive efforts are designed to put those intent on harming children behind bars. This case and the resulting sentence represent the effectiveness of our efforts.”

The FBI Springfield Field Office led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Burns prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.