Local news photographer reportedly hit by car Hillsdale leader was inside

HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV) - A local news photographer continues to recover from emergency surgery after being hit by a car that the leader of the North County town of Hillsdale was inside.

Wade Smith works for KTVI in St. Louis. His attorney, Chet Pleban, told First Alert 4 Smith and a reporter went to talk with Dorothy Moore, chair of the Board of Trustees for Hillsdale. The crew saw Moore leaving with a different and tried to speak with her. The attorney said Moore got into a Hillsdale vehicle that had a trailer attached and the vehicle drove off.

Moore was reportedly not in the driver’s seat when the vehicle drove off. Smith was hit by the trailer, which resulted in a broken leg. According to the Pleban, Smith was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“When they take off that the driver would look in the rearview mirror and had they done that, and maybe they did, they would have seen Wade Smith on the ground because he couldn’t move,” he said.

There is a sign on the door at Moore’s store that states news media is not allowed. Pleban said the incident occurred at City Hall, which is public property.

According to Pleban, the driver and Moore did not return to check on the photographer, but her vehicle was still at City Hall.

First Alert 4 has left several messages with the City of Hillsdale and has not received a response. The investigation has reportedly been sent to the Velda City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.