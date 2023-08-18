‘I could not feed my children without the pantry’: Parkway schools hold food pantry pickups to help hundreds of students, families

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Parkway School District works to tackle its $54,000 student lunch debt, the district is on a mission to feed those families in need.

“Families say I could not feed my children without the pantry,” says school social worker and Parkway Food Pantry Founder, Diane Peterson. “1 in 5 students in Parkway are food insecure and that’s the national average.”

Parkway is in one of the most affluent areas in the region however, parents like Heather Davis tell News 4 she is an example of a need met by this program. Last school year, the pantry fed 6,000 people.

“I know what it’s like to be homeless. I know what it’s like to lose everything, and they asked how can we help,” says Davis. “Food insecurity hides in West County. We shouldn’t have it here. This is an affluent district, but it is here.”

On Thursday, the district held its monthly food giveaway. The pantry helped feed 200 families and distributed personalized groceries, hygiene products and backpacks with school supplies.

The only requirement to pick up the free goods is that the family or person must live in the Parkway School District.

“We don’t ask income information, and people don’t have to qualify to get food. If someone is asking for food, they need it,” says Petersen.

“All you have to do is ask, and we are there to help,” Davis says.

First Alert 4 spoke to a father of two who came to get school supplies for his kids.

“Happy parents, happy kids, happy school,” says parent Prekash Ksi. “It’s very important for the kids to go back to school and have a good start.”

“Need is human. It’s not assigned to particular parts of towns. It’s not assigned to a particular demographic of people,” says Peterson. “You ask for food. You can get some.”

The next food pickup day at the pantry is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5.

All dates offer morning and evening pick-up times for flexibility reasons.

To sign up, volunteer or donate click here.

