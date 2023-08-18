Today is the last cool day - Heat driven First Alert Weather Days ahead

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday due to a heat wave

Excessive Heat Watch for Sunday through Wednesday

Have a great Friday! Enjoy before the heat arrives Sunday

Today: With a cold front to the south and high pressure bringing air from the north, we’ll be enjoying a mild day with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Temperatures will sit in the low 90s, with the humidity staying low as well. Things flip by Sunday.

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday: Our next heat wave begins Sunday and could last through Thursday. Exactly when it breaks is uncertain, but the latest trend gives us the confidence we’ll be intensely hot with highs from 97-100 Sunday through at least Wednesday and maybe Thursday. And as we get closer to next week, those forecast highs may creep up even more. The heat index will easily peak above 100 for several days in a row and keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies is cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly. We are under an Excessive Heat Watch beginning on Sunday and continuing through Wednesday because of the intense heat.

