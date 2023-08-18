Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Today is the last cool day - Heat driven First Alert Weather Days ahead

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday due to a heat wave
  • Excessive Heat Watch for Sunday through Wednesday
  • Have a great Friday! Enjoy before the heat arrives Sunday

Today: With a cold front to the south and high pressure bringing air from the north, we’ll be enjoying a mild day with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Temperatures will sit in the low 90s, with the humidity staying low as well. Things flip by Sunday.

First Alert Weather Days Sunday-Thursday: Our next heat wave begins Sunday and could last through Thursday. Exactly when it breaks is uncertain, but the latest trend gives us the confidence we’ll be intensely hot with highs from 97-100 Sunday through at least Wednesday and maybe Thursday. And as we get closer to next week, those forecast highs may creep up even more. The heat index will easily peak above 100 for several days in a row and keep in mind that the effects of heat on our bodies is cumulative. So multiple days in this heat wears you down quickly. We are under an Excessive Heat Watch beginning on Sunday and continuing through Wednesday because of the intense heat.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man gets 120 years in prison for child porn conviction

Latest News

Today is the last cool day - Heat driven First Alert Weather Days ahead
First Alert Weather Days Due to Intense Heat Starting Sunday
First Alert Weather Days Due to Intense Heat Starting Sunday
Weak front moves in today, summer heat by the weekend
Sunny And Nice Today, Intense Heat by Sunday
Sunny And Nice Today, Intense Heat by Sunday