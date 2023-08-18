Surprise Squad
Fatal overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Fairmont City

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Fairmont City overnight.

According to police, the crash happened on Collinsville Road just west of Sand Prairie Road around midnight. Crews responded to a call for a rollover crash and discovered it was a single-vehicle accident with heavy damage. One person was pronounced dead on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

