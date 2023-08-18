Districts resolve bus driver shortages for 2023-34 school year

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- Jennifer Smith’s son is a junior at Granite City High School. Now that the Granite City School District has resolved its past problems with bus driver shortages, Smith’s son can worry about other things rather than how he’ll get to school.

“He’s excited about his sports and classes and everything,” she said.

Last year, schools across the St. Louis region struggled with bus driver shortages. Granite City School District Superintendent Stephanie Cann said there’ve been many meetings, preparation and recruitment efforts by the bus provider, First Student, to ensure the district had enough bus drivers when school started Thursday.

“I think they’ve done a great job with recruiting. I also think that the people in this town are amazing. I think they finally figured out that it was a real crisis and they really turned out,” said Cann.

St. Louis Public Schools temporarily suspended bus service to eight schools last year because of a driver shortage. Spokesman for the district, George Sells, said the district is in much better shape this school year.

“You’ve got the routes covered, we’ve got enough drivers to cover the bus routes right now,” he said.

Sells said the district has more drivers in training but needs to hire others to have an adequate number of reserve drivers.

The Wentzville School District increased driver pay and offered a $1,000 signing bonus to recruit more drivers. The district reports that it’s not fully staffed for bus drivers currently but is in better shape than last year.

The Hazelwood School District reports that it has enough bus drivers to meet the minimum requirements to cover all bus routes but that it configured the routes to account for the level of staffing.

In order to have enough bus drivers, a number of districts have combined bus stops or bus routes so that fewer drivers would be needed. Rockwood School District Director of Transportation, Mike Heyman, said the district has enough drivers to cover all its routes but is doing so with 41% fewer drivers than three years ago.

“We’ve had to shrink the service and shrink the area we’re able to provide busing service and put in no busing zones in order to have the staffing to support the routes we have in,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Zumwalt district said it is a few drivers short of full staff, but bus service wouldn’t be impacted.

First Alert 4 also checked with the Parkway School District. A spokesperson said the district has enough drivers to cover all 120 routes but still has a few openings.

