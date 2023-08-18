Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Deadline approaching to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy case

FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user...
FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.(KPIX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The suits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until Aug. 25 to file a claim.

In order to be eligible, Facebook users must have had an account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

The amount users could receive in a payment will depend on how long the account was held and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
broken promise
St. Louis third grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car
University City man shot at after someone tried to break into his car

Latest News

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Rachel Morin investigation: DNA match found
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Suspect in woman's murder caught on camera
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames