Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a utility...
Man killed in fatal crash in north St. Louis Co.

Latest News

Local news photographer reportedly hit by car Hillsdale leader was inside
Local news photographer reportedly hit by car Hillsdale leader was inside
A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. (WMUR, CNN Newsource)
Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless
A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. (WMUR, CNN Newsource)
Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, left, and former New York Sen. James...
James Buckley, conservative ex-senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100