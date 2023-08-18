Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Beanie Babies introduces ‘Aloha Bear’ to benefit Hawaii wildfire victims

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.
Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.(Ty Inc. via PR Newswire)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The maker of Beanie Babies has introduced a new, limited-edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

The bear, named Aloha, is gold with a rainbow ribbon and has the words “Maui Strong” on its chest.

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” Warner said in a press release. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.”

Beanie Babies come with birthdays and poems. Aloha’s birthday is Aug. 8, the day wildfires took off in Maui.

Its poem says, “Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
First Alert 4 Investigates: Pregnant mom linked with deaths of 4 children gets bond
The scene after an officer shot a man in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Charges filed against man shot by officer in North City
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man gets 120 years in prison for child porn conviction

Latest News

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Car with 2 people falls into sinkhole
During the flight, a woman became unresponsive, prompting the flight crew to ask if there were...
Member of St. Louis hockey organization saves unresponsive woman on Southwest flight to New York
President Joe Biden has opened a Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David